Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Kreuzer 1836 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,281)
  • Weight 1,39 g
  • Pure silver (0,0126 oz) 0,3906 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

