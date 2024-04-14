Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Kreuzer 1834 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,281)
  • Weight 1,39 g
  • Pure silver (0,0126 oz) 0,3906 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (3)
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 69 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

