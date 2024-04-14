Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Kreuzer 1834 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,281)
- Weight 1,39 g
- Pure silver (0,0126 oz) 0,3906 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1834
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
