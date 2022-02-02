3 Kreuzer 1833 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1459 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

