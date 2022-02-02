Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Kreuzer 1833 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,281)
- Weight 1,39 g
- Pure silver (0,0126 oz) 0,3906 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1833
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1459 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 144 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date November 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search