Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Kreuzer 1833 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,281)
  • Weight 1,39 g
  • Pure silver (0,0126 oz) 0,3906 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1459 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 144 USD
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - November 11, 2018
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date November 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

