Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
2 Thaler 1844 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2180 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
