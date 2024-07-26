Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

2 Thaler 1844 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 2 Thaler 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2180 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.

Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - August 16, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date August 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Category
Year
Search