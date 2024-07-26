2 Thaler 1844 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2180 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (32) XF (126) VF (72) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) AU55 (5) XF45 (1) XF40 (4) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (9) RNGA (1) NGC (6)

