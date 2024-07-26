Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

2 Thaler 1842 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 2 Thaler 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Numisor - May 11, 2021
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

