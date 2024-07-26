2 Thaler 1842 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (16) XF (39) VF (31) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Ars Time (1)

Auction World (2)

Busso Peus (5)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (2)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

GGN (1)

Grün (7)

Heritage (4)

Heritage Eur (2)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (4)

Künker (17)

Lanz München (1)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Nihon (1)

Numisor (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Russiancoin (3)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (3)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (12)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (1)