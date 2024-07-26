Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
2 Thaler 1842 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
