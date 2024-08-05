2 Thaler 1840 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2052 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (8) XF (70) VF (69) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS61 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Auction World (1)

BAC (14)

Busso Peus (7)

Cayón (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Darabanth (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Felzmann (2)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Grün (5)

Heritage (4)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (3)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (6)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (5)

Kroha (1)

Künker (13)

Möller (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Naumann (1)

Nihon (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Pruvost (1)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (4)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (5)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (13)

Via (1)

VINCHON (1)

WAG (17)

Westfälische (2)