Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
2 Thaler 1840 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (157)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2052 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (14)
- Busso Peus (7)
- Cayón (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Darabanth (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (4)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (6)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (5)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (13)
- Möller (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Pruvost (1)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (5)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (13)
- Via (1)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (17)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search