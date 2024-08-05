Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

2 Thaler 1840 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 2 Thaler 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (157)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2052 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.

Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Via - August 5, 2024
Seller Via
Date August 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Darabanth - May 4, 2024
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Darabanth - May 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1840 at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

