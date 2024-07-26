Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

2 Thaler 1839 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 2 Thaler 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1846 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Cayón - March 25, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date March 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

