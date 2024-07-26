Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
2 Thaler 1839 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1846 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (8)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
