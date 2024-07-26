2 Thaler 1839 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1846 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (4) AU (3) XF (9) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (3)

Cayón (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (1)

Künker (8)

Rauch (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (1)

WAG (5)