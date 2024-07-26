Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
2 Gulden 1847 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1847
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2351 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
