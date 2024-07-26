Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

2 Gulden 1847 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 2 Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2351 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1847 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 11, 2022
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 11, 2022
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 5, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 12, 2018
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price

