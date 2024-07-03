Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
2 Gulden 1846 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1846
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
