Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

2 Gulden 1846 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - May 31, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Kroha - October 10, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date October 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

