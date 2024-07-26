Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

2 Gulden 1845 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 2 Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1884 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (12)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (8)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Kroha - April 4, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

