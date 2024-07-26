2 Gulden 1845 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1884 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

