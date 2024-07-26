Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
2 Gulden 1845 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1845
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1884 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
