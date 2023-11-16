Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
1/2 Gulden 1845 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1845
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search