1/2 Gulden 1844 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 776 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)