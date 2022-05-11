Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1/2 Gulden 1844 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 776 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

