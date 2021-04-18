1/2 Gulden 1843 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place December 3, 2017.

