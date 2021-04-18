Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
1/2 Gulden 1843 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1843
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place December 3, 2017.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
