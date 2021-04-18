Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1/2 Gulden 1843 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place December 3, 2017.

Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction HIRSCH - June 20, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction BAC - November 2, 2016
Seller BAC
Date November 2, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

