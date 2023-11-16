Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
1/2 Gulden 1841 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1841
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
