Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1/2 Gulden 1841 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 24, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis II Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1841 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
