Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
1/2 Gulden 1840 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1840
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 766 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
