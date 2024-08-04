Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1/2 Gulden 1840 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 766 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

