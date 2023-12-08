1/2 Gulden 1839 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (3)