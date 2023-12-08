Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1/2 Gulden 1839 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

