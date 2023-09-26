Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
1/2 Gulden 1838 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1838
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4133 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (6)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (6)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search