Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1/2 Gulden 1838 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4133 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Gärtner - February 9, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date February 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 13, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

