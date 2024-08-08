Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,24 g
- Pure gold (0,0976 oz) 3,0359 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1842
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4943 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Hess Divo / Künker (1)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
863 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
