5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4943 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (3) XF (13) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) Service NGC (3)