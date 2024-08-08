Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,24 g
  • Pure gold (0,0976 oz) 3,0359 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4943 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Hess Divo / Künker (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (3)
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
863 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
769 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - June 8, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 5, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 4, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 4, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - June 5, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - February 6, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date February 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction WAG - December 28, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction WAG - May 11, 2014
Seller WAG
Date May 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2014
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Hess Divo / Künker - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Gulden 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis II Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1842 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt gold coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins 5 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search