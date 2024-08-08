Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,24 g
  • Pure gold (0,0976 oz) 3,0359 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4413 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,783. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1053 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
785 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Hess Divo - October 23, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
