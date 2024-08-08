Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,24 g
- Pure gold (0,0976 oz) 3,0359 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1841
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4413 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,783. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1053 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
785 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
