5 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1841 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4413 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,783. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (21) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (4)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (1)

Heritage (2)

Hess Divo (2)

Künker (11)

Stack's (1)

UBS (2)

WAG (2)

Westfälische (2)