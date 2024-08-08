Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,24 g
  • Pure gold (0,0976 oz) 3,0359 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2169 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.

Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1178 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1377 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 3, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - June 8, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******


