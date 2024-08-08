5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2169 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.

