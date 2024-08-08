Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
5 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,24 g
- Pure gold (0,0976 oz) 3,0359 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1840
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1840 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2169 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1178 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1377 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
