5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. "Type 1835-1842" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,24 g
- Pure gold (0,0976 oz) 3,0359 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1835
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1835 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1575 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 5,750. Bidding took place May 21, 2012.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1767 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1102 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
