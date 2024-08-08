Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. "Type 1835-1842" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. "Type 1835-1842" - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. "Type 1835-1842" - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,24 g
  • Pure gold (0,0976 oz) 3,0359 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1835 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1575 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 5,750. Bidding took place May 21, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1767 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1102 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Gulden 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis II Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1835 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt gold coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins 5 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search