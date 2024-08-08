5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. "Type 1835-1842" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1835 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1575 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 5,750. Bidding took place May 21, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (1) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)