Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,24 g
  • Pure gold (0,0976 oz) 3,0359 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1835 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
66627 $
Price in auction currency 55000 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
26206 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Gulden 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis II Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1835 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt gold coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins 5 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search