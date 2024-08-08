5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1835 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2)