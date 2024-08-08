Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
5 Gulden 1835 C.V. H.R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,24 g
- Pure gold (0,0976 oz) 3,0359 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1835
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Gulden 1835 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (2)
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
66627 $
Price in auction currency 55000 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
26206 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Gulden 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search