Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1953 oz) 6,075 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 10 Gulden
- Year 1842
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2015.
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
5257 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
8512 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
