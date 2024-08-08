10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2015.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (8) XF (11) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS62 (1) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (1)

Höhn (1)

Künker (9)

Möller (1)

SINCONA (2)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (2)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (3)