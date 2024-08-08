Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1953 oz) 6,075 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 10 Gulden
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Möller (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (3)
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
5257 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
8512 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - October 30, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1842 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

