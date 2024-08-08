Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

10 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 10 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 10 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1953 oz) 6,075 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 10 Gulden
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1841 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4938 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1968 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
1345 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

