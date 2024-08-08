Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
10 Gulden 1841 C.V. H.R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1953 oz) 6,075 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 10 Gulden
- Year 1841
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1841 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4938 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Grün (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1968 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
1345 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
