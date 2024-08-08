Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1953 oz) 6,075 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 10 Gulden
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1445 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 23, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (11)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1703 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1982 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 3, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - June 8, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 2, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 2, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Gulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis II Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1840 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt gold coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins 10 Gulden Numismatic auctions
