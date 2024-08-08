10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1445 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 23, 2015.

