Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
10 Gulden 1840 C.V. H.R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1953 oz) 6,075 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 10 Gulden
- Year 1840
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1840 with mark C.V. H.R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1445 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 23, 2015.
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1703 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1982 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Gulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
