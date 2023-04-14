Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Heller 1847 "Type 1837-1847" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,16 - 1,46 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1847
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1847 . This copper coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
