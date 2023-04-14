Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Heller 1847 "Type 1837-1847" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Heller 1847 "Type 1837-1847" - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Heller 1847 "Type 1837-1847" - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,16 - 1,46 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1847 . This copper coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1847 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1847 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1847 at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1847 at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1847 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1847 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

