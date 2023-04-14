Heller 1847 "Type 1837-1847" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1847 . This copper coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

