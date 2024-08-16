Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Heller 1844 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Heller 1844 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Heller 1844 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Dirk Löbbers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,16 - 1,46 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1844 . This copper coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1770 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 100. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1844 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Search