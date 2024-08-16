Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Heller 1844 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1844 . This copper coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1770 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 100. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.
For the sale of Heller 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
