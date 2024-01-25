Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Heller 1843 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Heller 1843 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Heller 1843 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,16 - 1,46 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1843 . This copper coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (11)
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 460 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 175 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1843 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis II Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1843 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt copper coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins Heller Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search