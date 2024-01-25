Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Heller 1843 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,16 - 1,46 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1843
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1843 . This copper coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Russiancoin (11)
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 460 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 175 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Heller 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search