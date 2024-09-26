Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Heller 1842 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,16 - 1,46 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1842
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
