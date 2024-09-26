Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872

Heller 1842 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,16 - 1,46 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
