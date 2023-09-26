Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Heller 1840 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Heller 1840 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Heller 1840 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,16 - 1,46 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2140 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1840 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
