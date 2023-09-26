Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Heller 1840 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,16 - 1,46 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1840
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2140 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.
