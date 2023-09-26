Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir". This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2141 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

