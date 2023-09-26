Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir". This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2141 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2118 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1178 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction Hess Divo - November 30, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

