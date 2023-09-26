Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1843
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir". This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2141 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2118 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1178 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
