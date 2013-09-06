5 Ducat 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Ducat 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir". This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1352 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.

Сondition AU (2)