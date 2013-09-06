Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

5 Ducat 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 5 Ducat 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 5 Ducat 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 17,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Ducat 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir". This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1352 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Ducat 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
21022 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Ducat 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Ducat 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

