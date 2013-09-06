Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
5 Ducat 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 17,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 5 Ducat
- Year 1843
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Ducat 1843 "In honor of the visit of the Russian heir". This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1352 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.
Сondition
