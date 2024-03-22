Thaler 1825 H. R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 with mark H. R.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 747 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (31) AU (32) XF (39) VF (64) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (8) MS63 (7) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) VF30 (4) F12 (1) DETAILS (5) Service PCGS (11) RNGA (1) NGC (15)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

Auction World (3)

Busso Peus (5)

Cayón (1)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

DNW (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (12)

Frankfurter (1)

GGN (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (15)

Heritage (8)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (5)

Katz (1)

Künker (31)

London Coins (1)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (3)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (8)

UBS (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (19)