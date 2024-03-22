Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1825 H. R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse Thaler 1825 H. R. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse Thaler 1825 H. R. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,51 g
  • Pure silver (0,8264 oz) 25,7032 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 with mark H. R.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 747 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 H. R. at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 H. R. at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1847 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 H. R. at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 H. R. at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 H. R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 H. R. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 H. R. at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 H. R. at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 H. R. at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 H. R. at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 H. R. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 H. R. at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 H. R. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 H. R. at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 H. R. at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 H. R. at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 H. R. at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 H. R. at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 H. R. at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 H. R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 H. R. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

