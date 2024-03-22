Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1825 H. R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,51 g
- Pure silver (0,8264 oz) 25,7032 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1825
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1825 with mark H. R.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 747 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1847 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
