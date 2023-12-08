Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1809 L (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4127 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
496 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
