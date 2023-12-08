Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1809 L (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse Thaler 1809 L - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse Thaler 1809 L - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4127 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 L at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
496 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 L at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 L at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 L at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 L at auction Dorotheum - May 12, 2023
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 L at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 L at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 L at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 L at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 L at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 L at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 7, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 L at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 L at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 L at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 L at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 L at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1809 L at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

