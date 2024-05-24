Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1819 H. R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,51 g
- Pure silver (0,8264 oz) 25,7032 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1819
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 with mark H. R.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 837 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2064 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
