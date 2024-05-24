Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1819 H. R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse Thaler 1819 H. R. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse Thaler 1819 H. R. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,51 g
  • Pure silver (0,8264 oz) 25,7032 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 with mark H. R.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 837 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 H. R. at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
676 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 H. R. at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2064 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 H. R. at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 H. R. at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 H. R. at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 H. R. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 H. R. at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 H. R. at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 H. R. at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 H. R. at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 H. R. at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 H. R. at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 H. R. at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 H. R. at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 H. R. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 H. R. at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 H. R. at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 H. R. at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 H. R. at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 H. R. at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 H. R. at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1819 H. R. at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NCS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis I Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1819 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins Thaler
