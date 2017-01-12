Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1810 G.H. L.M. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 0,47 - 0,62 g
- Diameter 14,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1810
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1810 with mark G.H. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 741 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
