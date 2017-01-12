Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1810 G.H. L.M. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1810 G.H. L.M. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse Kreuzer 1810 G.H. L.M. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 0,47 - 0,62 g
  • Diameter 14,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1810 with mark G.H. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 741 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (3)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1810 G.H. L.M. at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1810 G.H. L.M. at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1810 G.H. L.M. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1810 G.H. L.M. at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1810 G.H. L.M. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
