Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1809 G.H. L.M. "Type 1806-1809" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1809 G.H. L.M. "Type 1806-1809" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse Kreuzer 1809 G.H. L.M. "Type 1806-1809" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 0,47 - 0,62 g
  • Diameter 14,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1809 with mark G.H. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2119 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1809 G.H. L.M. at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1809 G.H. L.M. at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
487 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1809 G.H. L.M. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1809 G.H. L.M. at auction HIRSCH - September 29, 2012
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1809 G.H. L.M. at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2012
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1809 G.H. L.M. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1809 G.H. L.M. at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1809 G.H. L.M. at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

