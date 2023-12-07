Kreuzer 1809 G.H. L.M. "Type 1806-1809" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1809 with mark G.H. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2119 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Сondition AU (2) XF (6)