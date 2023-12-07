Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1809 G.H. L.M. "Type 1806-1809" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 0,47 - 0,62 g
- Diameter 14,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1809
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1809 with mark G.H. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2119 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
487 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
