Kreuzer 1807 G.H. L.M. "Type 1806-1809" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 0,47 - 0,62 g
- Diameter 14,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1807
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1807 with mark G.H. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2034 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place December 7, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
