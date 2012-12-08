Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1807 G.H. L.M. "Type 1806-1809" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1807 G.H. L.M. "Type 1806-1809" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse Kreuzer 1807 G.H. L.M. "Type 1806-1809" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 0,47 - 0,62 g
  • Diameter 14,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1807 with mark G.H. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2034 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place December 7, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1807 G.H. L.M. at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1807 G.H. L.M. at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1807 G.H. L.M. at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

