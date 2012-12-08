Kreuzer 1807 G.H. L.M. "Type 1806-1809" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1807 with mark G.H. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2034 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place December 7, 2012.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)