Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1806 H.D. L.M. "Type 1806-1809" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 0,47 - 0,62 g
- Diameter 14,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1806
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
