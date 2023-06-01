Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1806 H.D. L.M. "Type 1806-1807" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1806 H.D. L.M. "Type 1806-1807" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse Kreuzer 1806 H.D. L.M. "Type 1806-1807" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 0,47 - 0,62 g
  • Diameter 14,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1806 with mark H.D. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3513 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 6, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1806 H.D. L.M. at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1806 H.D. L.M. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1806 H.D. L.M. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1806 H.D. L.M. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1806 H.D. L.M. at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1806 H.D. L.M. at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1806 H.D. L.M. at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1806 H.D. L.M. at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1806 H.D. L.M. at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

