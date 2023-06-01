Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1806 H.D. L.M. "Type 1806-1807" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 0,47 - 0,62 g
- Diameter 14,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1806
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1806 with mark H.D. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3513 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 6, 2014.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
For the sale of Kreuzer 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
