Kreuzer 1806 H.D. L.M. "Type 1806-1807" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1806 with mark H.D. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3513 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 6, 2014.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) VF (5)