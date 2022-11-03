6 Kreuzer 1819. Incuse Error (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1819 . Incuse Error. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2372 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 1, 2022.

Сondition VF (1)