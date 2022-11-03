Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1819. Incuse Error (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Variety: Incuse Error

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1819 Incuse Error - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1819 Incuse Error - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,343)
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1819 . Incuse Error. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2372 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 1, 2022.

Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

