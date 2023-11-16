6 Kreuzer 1828 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2523 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (4) VF (3) No grade (8)