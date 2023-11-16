Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1828 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,343)
  • Weight 2,43 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2523 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Nomisma - December 12, 2017
Seller Nomisma
Date December 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Westfälische - September 14, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

