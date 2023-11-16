Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1828 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,343)
- Weight 2,43 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1828
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2523 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
