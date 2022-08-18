Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1824 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,343)
  • Weight 2,43 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 848 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Search