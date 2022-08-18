6 Kreuzer 1824 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 848 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) No grade (3)