Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1824 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,343)
- Weight 2,43 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1824
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 848 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
