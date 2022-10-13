Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1821 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,343)
- Weight 2,43 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1821
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 896 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 10, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (2)
- WAG (1)
