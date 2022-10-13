6 Kreuzer 1821 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 896 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 10, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) No grade (2)