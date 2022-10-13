Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1821 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,343)
  • Weight 2,43 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 896 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 10, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1821 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
