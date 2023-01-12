Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1820 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1820 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1820 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,343)
  • Weight 2,43 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2459 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place February 23, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (11)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2011
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

