6 Kreuzer 1820 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,343)
- Weight 2,43 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1820
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2459 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place February 23, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
