6 Kreuzer 1820 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2459 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place February 23, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (2) F (11) No grade (5)