6 Kreuzer 1819 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1819 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1486 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (6) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service PCGS (2)