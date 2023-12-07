Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1819 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1819 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1819 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,343)
  • Weight 2,43 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1819 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1486 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Karamitsos - December 7, 2019
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Jean ELSEN - September 12, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Jean ELSEN - June 13, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

