Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1819 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,343)
- Weight 2,43 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1819
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1819 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1486 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search