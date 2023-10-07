Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

5 Kreuzer 1808 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 5 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 5 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 2,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9745 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 5 Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4591 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date August 6, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
741 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Roma Numismatics - May 28, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Roma Numismatics - November 7, 2019
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 7, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Numisor - June 25, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Künker - March 12, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Künker - October 30, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

