Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
5 Kreuzer 1808 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 2,23 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9745 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 5 Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4591 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
741 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
