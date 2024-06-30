Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
5 Kreuzer 1807 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 2,23 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9745 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 5 Kreuzer
- Year 1807
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2153 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
