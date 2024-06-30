Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

5 Kreuzer 1807 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 5 Kreuzer 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 5 Kreuzer 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 2,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9745 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 5 Kreuzer
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2153 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Busso Peus - July 8, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

