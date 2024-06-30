5 Kreuzer 1807 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2153 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

