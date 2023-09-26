Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

5 Kreuzer 1807 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 5 Kreuzer 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 5 Kreuzer 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 2,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9745 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 5 Kreuzer
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2113 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
741 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

