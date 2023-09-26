Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
5 Kreuzer 1807 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 2,23 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9745 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 5 Kreuzer
- Year 1807
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 5 Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2113 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
741 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
