Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Kreuzer 1819 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,281)
- Weight 1,39 g
- Pure silver (0,0126 oz) 0,3906 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1819
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1819 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2117 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
688 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 105 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
