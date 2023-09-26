Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Kreuzer 1819 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1819 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1819 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,281)
  • Weight 1,39 g
  • Pure silver (0,0126 oz) 0,3906 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1819 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2117 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
688 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 105 USD
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Heritage - July 11, 2010
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Heritage - July 11, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2010
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search